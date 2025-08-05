County Commissioners invite job-seekers to attend Public Works Job Fair on August 6th

“This Job Fair is a fantastic opportunity to meet representatives of the Department of Public Works and to explore career opportunities with the County,” said Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone. “The divisions that will be in attendance will be the Bridge Division, Highway Division, Fleet Services, Shade Tree, Traffic Safety and Facilities Management. Please be sure to join us for this exciting opportunity.”

No appointment is necessary to attend, and on-the-spot interviews will be conducted during the Job Fair. Available positions include multiple full-time Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) roles (Class B or higher required).

“Monmouth County offers an excellent benefits package for full-time positions and the Department of Public Works will provide training for individuals who are hired,” said Commissioner Dominick “Nick” DiRocco, liaison to the Department of Human Resources. “If you are unable to attend the Job Fair but are interested in applying for one of the open positions, please submit an application by going to visitmonmouth.com.”

