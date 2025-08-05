© 2025 Brookdale Public Radio
County Commissioners invite job-seekers to attend Public Works Job Fair on August 6th

WBJB | By Michele McBride
Published August 5, 2025 at 5:42 AM EDT
Monmouth County Government

FREEHOLD, NJ – The Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners is proud to announce the Monmouth County Department of Public Works will host a Job Fair on Wednesday, Aug. 6, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 250 Center St., Freehold Borough.

“This Job Fair is a fantastic opportunity to meet representatives of the Department of Public Works and to explore career opportunities with the County,” said Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone. “The divisions that will be in attendance will be the Bridge Division, Highway Division, Fleet Services, Shade Tree, Traffic Safety and Facilities Management. Please be sure to join us for this exciting opportunity.”

No appointment is necessary to attend, and on-the-spot interviews will be conducted during the Job Fair. Available positions include multiple full-time Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) roles (Class B or higher required).

“Monmouth County offers an excellent benefits package for full-time positions and the Department of Public Works will provide training for individuals who are hired,” said Commissioner Dominick “Nick” DiRocco, liaison to the Department of Human Resources. “If you are unable to attend the Job Fair but are interested in applying for one of the open positions, please submit an application by going to visitmonmouth.com.”

For news and alerts from Monmouth County, go to visitmonmouth.com or follow @MonmouthGovNJ on Facebook X and Instagram.
