Whale Struck and Killed by Boat in Ocean County Bay

At approximately 3:40pm a boater in the area reported that a vessel had struck the whale, causing the vessel to nearly capsize and a passenger to go overboard. While the Stranding Coordinator was still enroute, Sea Tow, who had remained on scene to observe the whale, reported that the animal was deceased. The whale was identified as a Minke whale, approximately 20 feet in length. They were able to approach within 30 yards of the whale, but due to the tidal conditions they could not safely access the sandbar for further direct examination. MMSC has confirmed with officials at a nearby NJ State park that the whale can be towed to the park for a necropsy. Boaters should be advised to use caution in the area north of Double Creek Channel in Barnegat Bay and to keep a minimum of 150 feet away from the whale carcass for your safety.