Monmouth County Man Missing in Grand Canyon

Thirty-five year-old Thomas Daniel Gibbs of Freehold, was last in contact with friends and family around noon on July 22nd. Gibbs’ family and friends reported him missing on Monday, July 28. His car was found the same day in the Grandview Point parking lot on the South Rim. The Park Services Investigative Services Branch is asking anyone who was in that area on the 22nd for help. No further information is available at this time. Updates will be provided as they become available.