Monmouth County Man Missing in Grand Canyon

WBJB | By Michele McBride
Published July 31, 2025 at 6:30 AM EDT
US National Park Service

The National Park Service is asking for the public’s help in locating Thomas Daniel Gibbs, 35, of Freehold, who was last heard from on July 22, 2025, at approximately 12 p.m.

Thirty-five year-old Thomas Daniel Gibbs of Freehold, was last in contact with friends and family around noon on July 22nd. Gibbs’ family and friends reported him missing on Monday, July 28. His car was found the same day in the Grandview Point parking lot on the South Rim. The Park Services Investigative Services Branch is asking anyone who was in that area on the 22nd for help. No further information is available at this time. Updates will be provided as they become available.
