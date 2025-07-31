Lakewood Man Charged With Endangering the Welfare of a Child

On July 29, 2025, at approximately 3:15 p.m . a Lakewood Township Police Officer was unloading items from his patrol vehicle in the parking lot of the Lakewood Township Police Department when he observed a small child, alone, in a parked vehicle. The vehicle was locked and was not running. The Officer retrieved a lock-out tool from his patrol vehicle, made entry into the parked vehicle, and removed the child. The child was treated by Lakewood First Aid and transported to Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus in Lakewood where he was treated and released.

An investigation by the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit and Lakewood Township Police Department revealed that Feldman parked his vehicle in the parking lot and left the child – his two year-old son – unattended in the locked vehicle for approximately 24 minutes. When Feldman returned to the vehicle, he was taken into custody without incident. He was transported to the Ocean County Jail where he is presently lodged.

Prosecutor Billhimer commends the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit, Lakewood Township Police Department and Ocean County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Investigation Unit for their assistance in this investigation.

The charges referenced above are merely accusations and the press and public are reminded that all defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

