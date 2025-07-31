© 2025 Brookdale Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: 90.5 The Night

Lakewood Man Charged With Endangering the Welfare of a Child

WBJB | By Michele McBride
Published July 31, 2025 at 8:20 AM EDT
OCPO Inmate search

Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer announced that on July 29, 2025, Simcha Feldman, 34, of Lakewood, was charged with Endangering the Welfare of a Child in connection with an incident that occurred on Lakewood on July 29, 2025.

On July 29, 2025, at approximately 3:15 p.m. a Lakewood Township Police Officer was unloading items from his patrol vehicle in the parking lot of the Lakewood Township Police Department when he observed a small child, alone, in a parked vehicle. The vehicle was locked and was not running. The Officer retrieved a lock-out tool from his patrol vehicle, made entry into the parked vehicle, and removed the child. The child was treated by Lakewood First Aid and transported to Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus in Lakewood where he was treated and released.

An investigation by the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit and Lakewood Township Police Department revealed that Feldman parked his vehicle in the parking lot and left the child – his two year-old son – unattended in the locked vehicle for approximately 24 minutes. When Feldman returned to the vehicle, he was taken into custody without incident. He was transported to the Ocean County Jail where he is presently lodged.

Prosecutor Billhimer commends the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit, Lakewood Township Police Department and Ocean County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Investigation Unit for their assistance in this investigation.

The charges referenced above are merely accusations and the press and public are reminded that all defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

R.P.C. 3.6(b)(6).
Tags
Local News Ocean CountyCrime
Michele McBride
I’ve had my dream job of waking up with all the great listeners and members of Brookdale Public Radio since January 3, 2005. Prior to this job, I began my career in radio at NJ 101.5 FM as a producer. From there, I took time off from radio to do other things. (including becoming a mom!)
See stories by Michele McBride