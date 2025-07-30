Great Adventure to Halt Seasonal Tradition

The amusement park is ending “Holiday in the Park” after nine seasons. its winter wonderland-themed attraction after nine years. They will however, continue the tradition of Fright Fest. In a message over the weekend to the park’s season pass holders, park officials noted that fall is one of the most popular times of the year, and they look forward to welcoming guests to Fright Fest for more thrills and chills..they added that details on this year’s event will be shared soon. The park said they are planning to focus on delivering exceptional guest experiences during the core operating season — spring through fall.