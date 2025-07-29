Shark River Channel to be Closed to All Marine Traffic Intermittently For Bridge Repairs

The repairs are being made in preparation for the reopening

of the Route 71 Bridge over Shark River, which is anticipated to take place next month (August). Route

71 remains closed and detoured for all motoring traffic, pedestrians and cyclists, and the free shuttle

bus service will continue operations until the August reopening of the Bridge.

From 7:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. and again from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Monday, July 28 and

Tuesday, July 29, the Shark River Channel underneath the Route 71 Bridge will be closed to all

marine traffic to make repairs to the Route 71 Bridge. Marine traffic able to pass under the bridge in

the closed position may NOT do so during this time, as overhead work on the Route 71 Bridge may

pose safety concerns to traffic below. The repairs are necessary to reopen the bridge to vehicular, as

well as pedestrian and cyclist, traffic, which is expected to take place in August.

If the repairs are completed earlier than expected, the Shark River Channel will reopen sooner.

NJDOT is working closely with the U.S. Coast Guard to ensure that mariners are up to date

on both the closure and reopening of the channel.

Route 71 Bridge over Shark River Closure

The Route 71 Bridge over Shark River will remain closed and detoured for all traffic, including

pedestrians and cyclists, until further notice. The following detours will remain in place until the

repairs are completed:

Route 71/Main Street northbound from Belmar to Avon-by-the-Sea Detour: :

• Motorists on Route 71 northbound will be directed to turn left onto Eighth Avenue

• Turn right on Route 35

• Continue over the Route 35/Shark River Bridge and follow signs for Avon-by-the-Sea

Route 71/Main Street southbound from Avon-by-the-Sea to Belmar Detour:

• Motorists on Route 71 southbound will be directed to turn right onto Sylvania Avenue

• Stay right and take the ramp to Route 35 South/Belmar

• Take the Route 35 Bridge over the Shark River into Belmar

• Turn left onto Eighth Avenue and follow to Main Street