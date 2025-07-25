Monmouth County Partners with Veterans Foundation of America to Provide Fishing Trips for Veterans

“The Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners is excited to partner with the Veterans Foundation of America and their chief executive officer Col. (Ret.) Jeff Cantor to organize these fishing trips for our veterans,” said Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone. “Our veterans sacrificed so much for our nation during their military service and it is important for us to do whatever we can to support them.”

“The County’s Monmouth Cove Marina is well-suited to receive the Foundation’s boat, and we welcome the opportunity to support this effort,” said Commissioner Ross F. Licitra, liaison to the Park System. “Spending a day on the water fishing with their fellow veterans generates camaraderie among the participants and gives us a chance to thank those who have served.”

Veterans wishing to request a fishing outing can contact the Veterans Foundation of America through their website at www.thevfa.org.

Monmouth County also offers a variety of programs and resources for veterans through the Office on Veterans Services.

“Veteran Services Officers assist Monmouth County veterans and their dependents in obtaining benefits and services to which they are entitled,” said Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley, liaison to the Division on Aging, Disabilities and Veterans Services. “The Veterans Services Office offers services such as referrals for counseling, disability compensation claims assistance, help with requesting military records and so much more. Please call the Office at 732-683-8675 to learn more.”

For news and alerts from Monmouth County, visit www.visitmonmouth.com or follow @MonmouthGovNJ on Facebook X and Instagram.