© 2025 Brookdale Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: 90.5 The Night

Monmouth County Beaches Under Advisories

WBJB | By Michele McBride
Published July 24, 2025 at 5:58 AM EDT
NJ DEP

According to the State EPA’s Beach Monitoring Program, as of yesterday, no beaches in Monmouth County are closed but several are under advisories.

River, ocean and bay beaches are under swimming advisories include: Brown Avenue South and York Avenue in Spring Lake, Highlands Rec Center and L Street Beach in Belmar. A beach advisory is when a sample has an initial exceedance of the recreational water quality standard. The advisory alerts the public to the exceedance and warns of increased risk of illness by entering the water. Beaches under advisory remain open for swimming while resamples are collected. Resamples are performed in conjunction with a sanitary survey, which is an inspection by a certified health inspector to identify possible pollution sources and observe water and shoreline conditions.
Tags
Local News Monmouth CountyEnvironment
Michele McBride
I’ve had my dream job of waking up with all the great listeners and members of Brookdale Public Radio since January 3, 2005. Prior to this job, I began my career in radio at NJ 101.5 FM as a producer. From there, I took time off from radio to do other things. (including becoming a mom!)
See stories by Michele McBride