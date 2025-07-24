Monmouth County Beaches Under Advisories

River, ocean and bay beaches are under swimming advisories include: Brown Avenue South and York Avenue in Spring Lake, Highlands Rec Center and L Street Beach in Belmar. A beach advisory is when a sample has an initial exceedance of the recreational water quality standard. The advisory alerts the public to the exceedance and warns of increased risk of illness by entering the water. Beaches under advisory remain open for swimming while resamples are collected. Resamples are performed in conjunction with a sanitary survey, which is an inspection by a certified health inspector to identify possible pollution sources and observe water and shoreline conditions.