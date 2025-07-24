© 2025 Brookdale Public Radio
County Commissioners proclaim July 2025 Parks and Recreation Month

WBJB | By Michele McBride
Published July 24, 2025 at 6:38 AM EDT
Monmouth County Government

FREEHOLD, NJ –The Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners proclaimed July 2025 as Parks and Recreation Month during their Workshop Meeting on July 10.

"The Monmouth County Park System has a proud history of providing recreational programs, passive open spaces, sports fields, and leisure areas that enhance the quality of life throughout our County," said Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone. "Parks play a key role in a community’s economic prosperity, boosting tourism, increasing property values, and attracting businesses - while preserving natural beauty and offering spaces where children and adults can connect with nature. My fellow Commissioners and I are proud to recognize the Park System’s efforts and proclaim July as Parks and Recreation Month."

"As liaison, I commend the Park System for maintaining the outstanding facilities and services it provides to both residents and visitors," said Commissioner Ross F. Licitra, liaison to the Monmouth County Park System. "Our parks and recreation areas are essential locations in our neighborhoods that promote public health and support the economic and environmental well-being of our communities."

For news and alerts from Monmouth County, visit www.visitmonmouth.com or follow @MonmouthGovNJ on Facebook X and Instagram.
Michele McBride
I’ve had my dream job of waking up with all the great listeners and members of Brookdale Public Radio since January 3, 2005. Prior to this job, I began my career in radio at NJ 101.5 FM as a producer. From there, I took time off from radio to do other things. (including becoming a mom!)
See stories by Michele McBride