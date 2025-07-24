County Commissioners proclaim July 2025 Parks and Recreation Month

"The Monmouth County Park System has a proud history of providing recreational programs, passive open spaces, sports fields, and leisure areas that enhance the quality of life throughout our County," said Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone. "Parks play a key role in a community’s economic prosperity, boosting tourism, increasing property values, and attracting businesses - while preserving natural beauty and offering spaces where children and adults can connect with nature. My fellow Commissioners and I are proud to recognize the Park System’s efforts and proclaim July as Parks and Recreation Month."

"As liaison, I commend the Park System for maintaining the outstanding facilities and services it provides to both residents and visitors," said Commissioner Ross F. Licitra, liaison to the Monmouth County Park System. "Our parks and recreation areas are essential locations in our neighborhoods that promote public health and support the economic and environmental well-being of our communities."

