Lacey Township Woman Charged With Leaving the Scene of a Motor Vehicle Crash Causing Serious Bodily Injury

On July 19, 2025, at approximately 11:25 p.m., Officers from the Toms River Township Police Department responded to the area of Winteringham Village for a report of a hit-and-run motor vehicle crash involving a pedestrian. Responding Officers found a 60 year-old male victim with serious injuries suffered as a result of the crash. The victim was taken to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune for treatment of his injuries, where he is listed in critical but stable condition.

An investigation by the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crime Unit-Vehicular Homicide Squad, Toms River Township Police Department Detective Bureau, and Ocean County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Investigation Unit, revealed that as Nemutlu was exiting a parking space within Winteringham Village, she struck two males and fled the scene at a high rate of speed without stopping or attempting to render aid to the victims. The second male victim suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene. Officers located Nemutlu within the Winteringham Village complex, and she was taken into custody without incident. She was transported to the Ocean County Jail where she is presently lodged pending a detention hearing.

Prosecutor Billhimer commends the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crime Unit- Vehicular Homicide Squad, Toms River Township Police Department, Toms River Township Police Department Detective Bureau, and Ocean County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Investigation Unit, for their combined efforts in connection with this investigation.

The charges referenced above are merely accusations and the press and public are reminded that all defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

R.P.C. 3.6(b)(6).