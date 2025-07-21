© 2025 Brookdale Public Radio
Naval Weapons Station Earle responds to Unexploded Ordnance on Installation

WBJB | By Michele McBride
Published July 21, 2025 at 6:30 AM EDT
According to a Social Media post from Naval Weapons Station Earle in Colts Neck, at around 10:30 Friday morning, a Navy Facilities Command employee reported a suspicious item in the wood line behind Building C-11 on the Mainside area of the installation

Emergency responders quickly established a perimeter, and the Commanding Officer issued a shelter-in-place order for personnel in several buildings out of an abundance of caution. The Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile responded to assess the item. Using X-ray equipment, EOD techs determined the item was inert but contained an active fuse. A decision was made to safely detonate the item in place. The shelter-in-place order was lifted, and an evacuation order was issued for the buildings in close proximity to the item's location. The item was safely detonated at 3:25 p.m. The command thanked all Sailors, civilian employees, and residents for their patience and cooperation throughout the incident. They also thanked the broader community for their concern and the many expressions of support we received online
