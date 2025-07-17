© 2025 Brookdale Public Radio
Mariners Saved From Capsized Boat

WBJB | By Michele McBride
Published July 17, 2025 at 6:10 AM EDT
Adobe Express

According to NJ.com, passengers were rescued from a capsized boat earlier this week.

No injuries were reported, and all five passengers of a boat were rescued by people on 2 other vessels when they spotted the swamped boat about 3 miles off the coast of Long Branch Sunday. Someone on a boat named Gambler saw five people sitting on the hull of a capsized boat.

Another boat in the area joined the rescue and took four of the stranded passengers aboard while the Gambler helped the remaining one. The Coast Guard was called and brought them back to the Shark River Municipal Marina in Neptune. They were assisted by a State Police boat. The Coast Guard said it didn’t know why the event occurred.
