Monmouth County Commissioners Declare Sept. 11 a County Day of Remembrance

“For the third consecutive year, my fellow Commissioners and I have declared September 11 a County Day of Remembrance. On this day, all County offices will be closed, allowing our employees the opportunity to reflect on the tragic events and lasting impact of the attacks on September 11, 2001,” said Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone. “As a nation, we vowed never to forget those we lost on that day. I encourage everyone to take time to honor their memory—whether by attending a ceremony, visiting a memorial, thanking a first responder, or spending time with loved ones.”

The resolution, passed unanimously by the County Commissioners during their Regular Public Meeting on June 26 meeting, is available at visitmonmouth.com.

The Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners also continues to call on the Federal and State governments to join them in making September 11 a Day of Remembrance.

“During the County’s September 11 Memorial Ceremony in 2022, my fellow Commissioners and I called on our federal and state officials to make September 11 a Day of Remembrance. While we are disappointed that no action has been taken by either entity, the Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners remains committed to honoring the memory of those who perished by continuing this tradition here in Monmouth County,” said Commissioner Director Arnone.

For news and alerts from Monmouth County, visit www.visitmonmouth.com or follow @MonmouthGovNJ on Facebook X and Instagram.