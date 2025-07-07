© 2025 Brookdale Public Radio
PARK ADVISORY: Island Beach State Park

WBJB | By Michele McBride
Published July 7, 2025 at 5:40 AM EDT
NJ.gov

The park has experienced sewer line blockages over the past several days, requiring the closure of restrooms while Island Beach State Park staff and outside contractors work to identify and resolve the issue. Per the New Jersey Department of Health’s Public Recreational Bathing Code, operational restrooms are required to safely allow public access. Without operational restrooms, it would be both unsanitary and unsafe to allow visitors into the park.

There are limited functioning restrooms available at this time; if issues persist systemwide, an early closure may be necessary. Island Beach State Park is working to bring in portable toilets to help accommodate visitors.

We appreciate your patience and encourage visitors to check Island Beach State Park’s website and social media channels for ongoing updates.
