Brookdale and Parker Family Health Center Partner to Launch New Dental Clinic, Advancing Education and Community Health

The ceremonial signing, held at the June 24th Brookdale Board of Trustees meeting, marked a significant step forward in Brookdale’s commitment to developing innovative pathways that connect education with real-world experience. The new dental clinic will serve as a powerful example, offering clinical learning opportunities for students in the college’s existing Dental Assistant and Dental Radiology programs, as well as its upcoming Dental Hygiene program, offered through Continuing and Professional Studies.

“This is more than just a clinic; it’s a living classroom that benefits our students and directly serves our community,” said David M. Stout, Ph.D., president of Brookdale Community College. “This partnership exemplifies how we can meet both educational and societal needs by thinking collaboratively and creatively. We’re proud to join with Parker Family Health Center to bring this vision to life.”

Under the agreement, Parker Family Health Center, a nonprofit medical facility known for delivering high-quality, free healthcare to low-income, uninsured residents of Monmouth County, will fund and oversee the clinic’s full renovation and construction. Under the leadership of Parker’s Executive Director, Suzy Dyer, a substantial portion of the buildout budget has already been raised with continuing fundraising efforts in place to ensure long-term sustainability.

“This clinic will be the first of its kind in the state,” said Dyer. “It will offer free dental services to those with no dental insurance—especially seniors, veterans, and community members who fall through the cracks of the current system. What makes this initiative unique is the partnership with Brookdale, whereby students will learn by doing, and the community will benefit from compassionate care.”

Initially, the dental clinic is expected to serve over a thousand individuals annually, providing preventive care, cleanings, and other essential dental services under the supervision of licensed volunteer dentists and faculty. Brookdale students will assist and train in the clinic, gaining the workforce-ready experience needed to complete certification programs.

Latonya Brennan, chairman of Brookdale’s Board of Trustees, emphasized the long-term vision of the project.

“This is exactly the kind of mission-driven collaboration that builds stronger communities and empowers future healthcare professionals,” she said. “We are excited about what this means for Brookdale’s students, and we are equally proud of the service this provides to our neighbors who need it most.”

The clinic is expected to open in Spring 2026, with educational programming and clinical services launching as soon as construction is complete and staffing is finalized. The long-term goal is to create a self-sustaining model that addresses critical gaps in healthcare while preparing students for in-demand careers in the dental field.

For more information on the dental programs at Brookdale, please visit brookdalecc.edu. To support the dental clinic initiative through donations, visit parkerfamilyhealthcenter.org.