Rip Currents Lead Water Rescues Across at The Shore

According to NJ.com, more than 17 swimmers, one of whom was hospitalized, were rescued Sunday when rip currents caused dangerous waters off unguarded beaches. The swimmers entered the water after lifeguards ended their shifts. Those rescued included men in their 30’s and 40’s as well as 2 children aged 8 and 11. In Island Beach State Park, six people struggled to stay afloat in the rough surf but managed to exit the water before rescue was needed. An official noted that most of the people rescued on Sunday seemed to be beginner swimmers.

Swimming at unguarded beaches is not recommended for anyone, and with the addition of rip currents like those over the weekend and expected this week make it life-threatening.