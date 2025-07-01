Count Basie Center for the Arts and Monmouth County Tourism Announce Plans for ParkStage 

“ParkStage is a meaningful part of our centennial celebration - a time to honor where we’ve been and look ahead to what’s possible,”” said Adam Philipson, President and CEO of the Count Basie Center for the Arts. “It reflects our belief in the power of the arts to bring people together, support the local economy, and create moments of joy for everyone in our community.”

As part of Monmouth County’s larger effort to commemorate the 250th anniversary of the United States, as well as the Count Basie Center’s centennial, ParkStage will become a marquee destination for live entertainment in New Jersey, drawing thousands of attendees to a variety of shows including music, comedy and more.

“We are so excited to announce the ParkStage concert series, which is part of our celebration of America’s 250th birthday. We will have a variety of shows with different artists from across the country who will be right here at the Showgrounds to help us celebrate,” said Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone. “We are incredibly thankful for our partners in the Basie Center and all of our local officials. This is going to be an unforgettable experience! Stay tuned to Monmouth County Tourism for future announcements.”

“As we mark 100 years of the Basie Center, ParkStage represents our continuing investment in this community,” said Jeremy Grunin, Chair of the Count Basie Center Board of Trustees. “This venue will provide new opportunities for performers, attract visitors to our region, and create shared experiences that strengthen the cultural and economic fabric of Monmouth County and beyond.”

Centrally located in one of New Jersey’s fastest-growing population corridors - with more than 2.3 million people living within a 25-mile radius - ParkStage offers easy access via all major roadways and a scenic setting that blends rural charm with modern convenience, free on-site parking and luxury VIP accommodations.

“America's 250th birthday is coming in 2026, and we have been working hard in Monmouth County for over two years to craft a fitting celebration of the birth of the greatest nation on Earth! A major focus for the MonmouthNJ 250 Committee was to bring all of Monmouth's stakeholders together - the towns, the arts, organizations, schools, businesses and tourism - to make really special things happen,” said Monmouth County Clerk Christine Giordano Hanlon. “I am thrilled that the ParkStage Summer Concert Series will be one of the signature activities in Monmouth for America's birthday celebration as well as 100th anniversary of the Basie.”

“This summer concert series is about more than great music – it is a way to bring people to our town, support local businesses and celebrate the spirit of our community,” said Freehold Township Mayor Marureen Fasano. Each performance helps drive foot traffic, energize our local economy and showcase everything our town has to offer.

“From the days of the Burlington Path to the present, all roads lead to Freehold where there is always something going on,” said Freehold Borough Councilwoman Sharon Shutzer. “A program such as the one unveiled today will individually and collectively benefit The Count Basie Arts Center, Monmouth County and Freehold.”

Programming will feature national and international headliners across music, comedy, and more, with full schedules to be announced in 2025.

For more information, visit www.parkstage.org.