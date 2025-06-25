© 2025 Brookdale Public Radio
Red Bank House Fire Severely Injures One, Sends Firefighter to the Hospital

WBJB | By Michele McBride
Published June 25, 2025 at 6:36 AM EDT

One victim sustained “severe burns” before being rescued by firefighters who pulled him from a second-story window and one firefighter was hospitalized for symptoms of heat stroke. When trucks arrived to the scene at 249 Shrewsbury Avenue, they found the male victim trapped in a second-floor bedroom and partially hanging out a window in the rear of the house. After his rescue, he was taken to Count Basie Fields, where he was flown to a hospital by New Jersey State Police helicopter. Fire Department Chief Frank Woods said they had to “cycle through” firefighters and was also quick to call for mutual aid from the Middletown Fire Department due to the heat. No word yet on the cause of the blaze.
Local News Monmouth CountyRed Bank
