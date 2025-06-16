Long Branch Homicide Under Investigation

On Thursday evening, June 12, 2025, at approximately 8:58 p.m., members of the Long Branch Police Department responded to the beach area between the shoreline and the boardwalk of Pier Village for a report of shots fired. Upon arrival, officers discovered an adult male victim, suffering from a single gunshot wound.

The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene.

An investigation involving members of the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office – Major Crimes Bureau and the Long Branch Police Department is currently ongoing.

Law enforcement officials believe this to be an isolated incident and that there is no further threat to the public.

The investigative team is requesting that anyone who may have been on the beach, or in the vicinity at the time, and has firsthand video footage of the incident on their phones or electronic devices, to please come forward. Please be advised that we are aware of videos posted to local social media platforms, and we are not seeking links to videos posted by others. Anyone with relevant video footage of the incident can upload that video at:

https://monmouthcountyponj.evidence.com/axon/community-request/public/mcp2500308

Anyone who may have information regarding this incident is urged to contact MCPO Detective Thomas Manzo at 800-533-7443 or Long Branch Police Detective Joseph Spitale at 732-222-1000 Ext 1339.