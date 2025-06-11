© 2025 Brookdale Public Radio
Two Ocean County Men Charged in Flare Gun Incident

WBJB | By Michele McBride
Published June 11, 2025 at 6:06 AM EDT
Adobe Express

According to Patch.com, two men have been accused of shooting a flare gun through the window of a Barnegat home

This caused the window curtains to ignite. Kaele Principato of Barnegat and Lucas Pyle of Egg Harbor City, both 18, are charged with aggravated arson and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose in connection with the June 7 incident. Just before 3 p.m. Barnegat police and firefighters were dispatched to a Schooner Avenue home for a report of a home fire. When they arrived, no active fire; it had been extinguished by the residents. The investigation identified Principato and Pyle as the people who fired the flare gun and fled the scene. They were taken into custody on June 9, and brought to Ocean County Jail where they presently are lodged pending a detention hearing.
Ocean County
Michele McBride
I’ve had my dream job of waking up with all the great listeners and members of Brookdale Public Radio since January 3, 2005. Prior to this job, I began my career in radio at NJ 101.5 FM as a producer. From there, I took time off from radio to do other things. (including becoming a mom!)
