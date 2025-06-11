Two Ocean County Men Charged in Flare Gun Incident

This caused the window curtains to ignite. Kaele Principato of Barnegat and Lucas Pyle of Egg Harbor City, both 18, are charged with aggravated arson and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose in connection with the June 7 incident. Just before 3 p.m. Barnegat police and firefighters were dispatched to a Schooner Avenue home for a report of a home fire. When they arrived, no active fire; it had been extinguished by the residents. The investigation identified Principato and Pyle as the people who fired the flare gun and fled the scene. They were taken into custody on June 9, and brought to Ocean County Jail where they presently are lodged pending a detention hearing.