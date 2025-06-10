Local Man Arrested For West Long Branch Bank Robbery

Michael Miranda, 48, was charged with one count of second-degree Robbery.

On Monday, June 2, 2025, at approximately 8:46 a.m., officers from the West Long Branch Police Department responded to the TD Bank branch on Parker Road for a reported robbery. Upon arrival, law enforcement officials learned that an adult male had entered the bank and passed a note to the teller demanding money. No weapon was shown. The male took the note back from the teller and left with $825 in cash, prior to fleeing the scene.

An investigation involving members of the MCPO Major Crimes Bureau, Federal Bureau of Investigation – Red Bank Office, and West Long Branch Police Department resulted in Miranda being identified as the suspect, and he was arrested without incident on Wednesday, June 4. Miranda was transported to the Monmouth County Correctional Institution (MCCI) where he is currently being held pending his first appearance in Monmouth County Superior Court.

The case is assigned to Monmouth County Assistant Prosecutors Lindsay Ashwal and Noelle Magrino. Information regarding Miranda’s legal representation was not immediately available.

Despite these charges, every defendant is presumed innocent, unless and until found guilty beyond a reasonable doubt, following a trial at which the defendant has all of the trial rights guaranteed by the U.S. Constitution and State law.