Howell Homicide Under Investigation

On Thursday morning, June 5, 2024, at approximately 6:41 a.m., members of the Howell Police Department responded to White Street. Upon arrival, officers discovered an adult male victim, deceased within a vehicle.

The victim was later identified as Rolando Acte Mejia, 36, of Howell Township.

An investigation involving members of the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office – Major Crimes Bureau and the Howell Township Police Department is currently ongoing.

Anyone who may have information regarding this incident is urged to contact MCPO Detective Kayla Santiago at 800-533-7443 or Howell Police Department Detective Vincent Bonner at 732-938-4111.