Howell Homicide Under Investigation
FREEHOLD – The circumstances surrounding the shooting death of a local man are under investigation, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago announced on Friday evening
On Thursday morning, June 5, 2024, at approximately 6:41 a.m., members of the Howell Police Department responded to White Street. Upon arrival, officers discovered an adult male victim, deceased within a vehicle.
The victim was later identified as Rolando Acte Mejia, 36, of Howell Township.
An investigation involving members of the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office – Major Crimes Bureau and the Howell Township Police Department is currently ongoing.
Anyone who may have information regarding this incident is urged to contact MCPO Detective Kayla Santiago at 800-533-7443 or Howell Police Department Detective Vincent Bonner at 732-938-4111.