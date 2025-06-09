© 2025 Brookdale Public Radio
Howell Homicide Under Investigation

WBJB | By Michele McBride
Published June 9, 2025 at 6:19 AM EDT

FREEHOLD – The circumstances surrounding the shooting death of a local man are under investigation, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago announced on Friday evening

On Thursday morning, June 5, 2024, at approximately 6:41 a.m., members of the Howell Police Department responded to White Street. Upon arrival, officers discovered an adult male victim, deceased within a vehicle.

The victim was later identified as Rolando Acte Mejia, 36, of Howell Township.

An investigation involving members of the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office – Major Crimes Bureau and the Howell Township Police Department is currently ongoing.

Anyone who may have information regarding this incident is urged to contact MCPO Detective Kayla Santiago at 800-533-7443 or Howell Police Department Detective Vincent Bonner at 732-938-4111.
Monmouth County
Michele McBride
I’ve had my dream job of waking up with all the great listeners and members of Brookdale Public Radio since January 3, 2005. Prior to this job, I began my career in radio at NJ 101.5 FM as a producer. From there, I took time off from radio to do other things. (including becoming a mom!)
