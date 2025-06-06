© 2025 Brookdale Public Radio
Five Monmouth County Beaches Make List of State's Best

WBJB | By Michele McBride
Published June 6, 2025 at 6:01 AM EDT
In their list of the Garden States Best Beaches, US News and World Report, named 5 Monmouth County beaches in the list of 14.

Manasquan ranked number three on the list. Cited for it’s calm water and soft sand as well as having "one of New Jersey's best surf spots is located at the Manasquan Inlet”. Also on the list, Long Branch at number 5, Sea Bright and Spring Lake at six and seven respectively. Belmar also made the list at number twelve. The list was based on factors like accessibility, amenities, and cleanliness among other criteria.
Local News Monmouth CountyEnvironment
Michele McBride
I’ve had my dream job of waking up with all the great listeners and members of Brookdale Public Radio since January 3, 2005. Prior to this job, I began my career in radio at NJ 101.5 FM as a producer. From there, I took time off from radio to do other things. (including becoming a mom!)
