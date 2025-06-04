© 2025 Brookdale Public Radio
Asbury Park Boy Hailed as a Hero for Saving Grandmother

WBJB | By Michele McBride
Published June 4, 2025 at 6:53 AM EDT
An Asbury Park boy is being hailed as a hero after getting help for his grandmother after she fell into a diabetic coma.

According to the Asbury Park Press, 6-year-old Nolan Accoo was staying at his grandmother’s Freehold Township home. She settled into an easy chair to watch TV, and awoke in the hospital. Nolan had sensed the danger she was in, and tried to get her to drink some orange juice. Panicked, he called his father who called for help. The boy’s father, Corey Accoo wants the story known to encourage other parents to prepare their children if there is a diabetic in the family.
