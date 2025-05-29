Fatal Marlboro Motor Vehicle Crash Under Investigation

On Monday, May 26, 2025, at approximately 5:04 a.m., members of the Marlboro Township Police Department responded to State Route 18 northbound just south of Exit 29 for a motor vehicle crash.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a male driver was operating a 2014 Mercedes travelling northbound on Route 18 when the vehicle ran off the right-hand side of the roadway.

As a result of the crash, a male front-seat passenger succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at 5:41 a.m.

The driver and a male rear-seat passenger were taken to a local hospital and treated for minor injuries.

An investigation involving members of the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office, Monmouth County Serious Collision Analysis Response Team (SCART), and the Marlboro Township Police Department remains active and ongoing. Anyone with information about this matter is being asked to contact MCPO Detective Brian Boryszewski at 800-533-7443 or Marlboro Township Police Department Patrolman Brandon Attardo at 732-536-0100.

No charges or summonses have been issued with regard to the incident at this time.