County Commissioners proclaim May as Food Allergy Awareness Month

“On behalf of the Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners, we recognize May as Food Allergy Awareness Month,” said Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone. “A food allergy occurs when the body’s immune system sees a certain food as harmful and reacts by causing allergic symptoms such as skin reactions, gastrointestinal issues, and respiratory problems or difficulty breathing.”

“About 20 million people in the United States have food allergies; approximately 16 million adults and four million children,” said Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley, liaison to the Department of Health and Human Services. We commonly hear about children with food allergies, but people can develop a food allergy at any age. Many adults develop food allergies even without a prior history of allergies. If you believe you are suffering an allergic reaction and need medical attention, call 9-1-1.”

For more information about Monmouth County, go to visitmonmouth.com.