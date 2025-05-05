Ex-GM of Local Business Charged With Stealing From Her Employer

Chelsea A. Marra-Kaufmann, 36, of Toms River is charged with third-degree Theft by Taking or Exercising Unlawful Control over Property.

A referral to the West Long Branch Police Department initiated the investigation last year. A review of the dealership’s business, payroll, and sales records revealed that Marra-Kaufmann had erroneously received additional paychecks on three separate occasions in late 2022 without authorization by the dealership’s executive leadership, amounting to nearly $6,000, but never reported it.

The investigation, which grew to also involve the Prosecutor’s Office’s Financial Crimes and Special Prosecutions Unit, further revealed that around this same time, Marra-Kaufmann’s $3,300 check for a personal purchase of a motorcycle was returned for insufficient funds, prompting her to hide the loss under the guise of multiple bank fees. Additionally, in a separate 2023 sale, she never paid an approximately $18,000 deposit, then conducted a series of transfers in the accounting system to cover up the loss.

In all, the theft added up to slightly more than $27,000. Last week, Marra-Kaufmann was served the charges against her on a summons, with a first appearance tentatively scheduled to take place on Tuesday, June 10 in Monmouth County Superior Court.

This case is being prosecuted by Assistant Prosecutor Lawrence Nelsen, Director of the MCPO Financial Crimes and Special Prosecutions Unit. Marra-Kaufmann is being represented by Mitchell J. Ansell, Esq., with an office in Ocean Township.

Despite these charges, every defendant is presumed innocent, unless and until found guilty beyond a reasonable doubt, following a trial at which the defendant has all of the trial rights guaranteed by the U.S. Constitution and State law.