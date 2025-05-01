Holmdel Police Apprehend Burglary Suspect

According to a Facebook post, yesterday morning at about 3:30 am, Holmdel Police officer Ptl. James Herlihy was on routine patrol and spotted a male suspect running across Route 520. The suspect was carrying a garbage bag, wearing all black clothing, a bandana over his face, and gloves. A foot pursuit began as the suspect ran to the back of the businesses along Rt 520. A perimeter was established and additional officers responded to the scene. It was determined that the suspect burglarized the Village Exxon. During the foot pursuit, a garbage bag the suspect was holding was recovered along with proceeds from the burglary.

At about 7:30 am, Sgt. Jon Martin located 35 year-old Ryan Dautorio,of Forked River, on the Vonage property at 23 Main Street. Sgt. Martin attempted to stop Dautorio, and another foot chase ensued. Dautorio was quickly apprehended and taken into custody. He has been charged with: Burglary, Theft, Trespassing, Resisting Arrest, and Criminal Mischief. Dautorio was processed and turned over to the Monmouth County Correctional Institution.