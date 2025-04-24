County Clerk Hanlon Announces Mail-In Ballots Are Available for the 2025 Primary Election

“To vote by mail, eligible voters must first fill out an Application for Vote -by-Mail Ballot

which can be downloaded from MonmouthCountyVotes.com or the Monmouth County

Votes mobile app,” said Clerk Hanlon. “This application may also be obtained in person

by visiting the County Clerk’s Election Office or from the Municipal Clerk of a resident’s

town.”

The County Clerk’s Office must receive the completed application form by mail no later

than June 3, 2025, at least seven days before the June 10th Primary Election Day. Voters

who submit the form in person at the County Clerk’s Election Office may do so up until

June 9, 2025, at 3 p.m., the day before the election.

Simple instructions for completing and returning a mail-in ballot are included in the ballot

package. Voters may submit completed mail-ballots to the County Board of Elections for

counting either by mail, in-person at the County Clerk’s Election Office (at 300 Halls Mill

Road, Freehold) or at one of the County’s ballot drop box locations. A list of drop box locations can be found online at MonmouthCountyVotes.com or on our Monmouth

County Votes mobile app.

Voters can also track the status of a mail-in ballot by signing up for the Monmouth County

“BallotTrax” system, which provides online ballot tracking and offers enhanced features

of status notifications to voters via voice, email or text message. Voters can sign up for

BallotTrax online at http://monmouthcountyballottrax.com.

Questions about voting or the elections process can be directed to Jesse Estlow of the

Monmouth County Clerk’s Elections Division at 732-431-7790, ext. 7794, or by email at

Jesse.Estlow@co.monmouth.nj.us.