County Clerk Hanlon Announces Mail-In Ballots Are Available for the 2025 Primary Election
FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Clerk Christine Giordano Hanlon is advising voters that mail-in ballots for the 2025 Democratic and Republican Primary Elections are now available.
“To vote by mail, eligible voters must first fill out an Application for Vote -by-Mail Ballot
which can be downloaded from MonmouthCountyVotes.com or the Monmouth County
Votes mobile app,” said Clerk Hanlon. “This application may also be obtained in person
by visiting the County Clerk’s Election Office or from the Municipal Clerk of a resident’s
town.”
The County Clerk’s Office must receive the completed application form by mail no later
than June 3, 2025, at least seven days before the June 10th Primary Election Day. Voters
who submit the form in person at the County Clerk’s Election Office may do so up until
June 9, 2025, at 3 p.m., the day before the election.
Simple instructions for completing and returning a mail-in ballot are included in the ballot
package. Voters may submit completed mail-ballots to the County Board of Elections for
counting either by mail, in-person at the County Clerk’s Election Office (at 300 Halls Mill
Road, Freehold) or at one of the County’s ballot drop box locations. A list of drop box locations can be found online at MonmouthCountyVotes.com or on our Monmouth
County Votes mobile app.
Voters can also track the status of a mail-in ballot by signing up for the Monmouth County
“BallotTrax” system, which provides online ballot tracking and offers enhanced features
of status notifications to voters via voice, email or text message. Voters can sign up for
BallotTrax online at http://monmouthcountyballottrax.com.
Questions about voting or the elections process can be directed to Jesse Estlow of the
Monmouth County Clerk’s Elections Division at 732-431-7790, ext. 7794, or by email at
Jesse.Estlow@co.monmouth.nj.us.