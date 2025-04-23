Red Bank Public Schools One of Hundreds in the State Looking to Go Around Tax Cap

With this move, they join over 200 school districts throughout the state. The program, announced in early April, represents a one-time exception to the 2% cap on any tax levy increase designed to support school districts Other Monmouth and Ocean County school districts applying for aid include the Hazlet Township Public School District, the Brick Township Public School District and Toms River Regional Schools, which are each facing their own budget challenges. In Red Bank Public Schools’ 2025-2026 budget presentation, district officials pointed out some of the financial challenges the district is facing for the upcoming school year, including a $2.5 million decrease in overall funding.