‘A Weekend in Old Monmouth’ Historic Tour Returns for 2025

“Monmouth County has an incredible history and we are so proud to share it with residents and visitors during the annual ‘A Weekend in Old Monmouth’ tour,” said Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone. “We sincerely thank the members of local organizations who put so much time and effort into preserving their historic sites and who look forward to welcoming visitors during the first weekend in May.”

“‘A Weekend in Old Monmouth’ is organized into four segments and will feature local organizations’ museums and historic buildings across Monmouth County,” said Commissioner Erik Anderson, liaison to the Monmouth County Historical Commission. “Visitors to these remarkable locations will get a glimpse into Monmouth County’s extensive history and during the weekend, all fees at the participating sites will be waived, making them free to visit.”

The Historical Commission is also offering a virtual tour that will present all 53 historic sites in an interactive format which will include information, photographs and a map of the tour guide. Each tour site is now a “story point” on an interactive map using state-of-the-art technology.

The self-guided tour allows for easy access and various transportation routes between the sites. To start planning your route, preview the tour sites on the County’s website at visitmonmouth.com.

“A Weekend in Old Monmouth” is coordinated by the Monmouth County Historical Commission, which was established by the Board of County Commissioners in 1988 and is dedicated to the preservation of the County’s rich historic heritage. As advocates for the preservation of historic properties, sites and projects, the commission encourages residents to be involved as well.

The participating sites for the 2025 “A Weekend in Old Monmouth” tour are:

· All Saints Memorial Church, Navesink

· Allentown Presbyterian Church, Allentown

· Baird Homestead, Millstone Township

· Battery Lewis, Hartshorne Park, Highlands

· Christ Church, Middletown

· Christ Church, Shrewsbury Borough

· Covenhoven House, Freehold Borough

· Craig House at Monmouth Battlefield, Freehold Township

· Crawford House, Tinton Falls

· Dr. Cooke’s Medical Office, Holmdel

· Eatontown Historical Museum, Eatontown

· Friends Meeting House, Shrewsbury Borough

· Great Auditorium, Ocean Grove, Neptune Township

· Grover House, Middletown

· Historic Racing Stable in Thompson Park, Lincroft

· Holmes-Hendrickson House, Holmdel

· InfoAge Science and History Museums, Wall Township

· Jewish Heritage Museum of Monmouth County, Freehold Township

· Joseph Murray Farmhouse at Poricy Park, Middletown

· Keyport Fire Museum and Education Center, Keyport

· Keyport Historical Society Museum, Keyport

· Longstreet Farm, Holmdel

· Mackenzie House, Howell

· Marlpit Hall, Middletown

· Monmouth Boat Club, Red Bank

· Monmouth County Historical Association Museum, Freehold Borough

· Montrose School, Colts Neck

· National Guard Militia Museum, Sea Girt

· North Shrewsbury Ice Boat & Yacht Club, Red Bank

· Oakely Farm House/Georgia Schoolhouse, Freehold Township

· Ocean Grove Historical Museum, Neptune Township

· Old Ardena School, Howell

· Old Tennent Church, Manalapan

· Old Wall Historical Society, Wall Township

· Old Yellow Meeting House, Upper Freehold Township

· Parker Homestead, Little Silver

· Portland Place, Highlands

· Red Bank Woman’s Club, Red Bank

· Roosevelt Borough (Jersey Homesteads) Historic District, Roosevelt

· Rumson Presbyterian Church, Rumson

· Saint Catharine Church, Spring Lake

· Seabrook-Wilson House, Port Monmouth

· Shrewsbury Historical Museum, Shrewsbury Township

· Squan Village Historical Society Museum, Manasquan

· Stephen Crane House, Asbury Park

· Strauss Mansion Museum, Atlantic Highlands

· T. Thomas Fortune Cultural Center, Red Bank

· Taylor-Butler House, Middletown

· Township of Ocean Historical Museum, Ocean Township

· Trinity Episcopal Church, Asbury Park

· Twin Lights Museum, Highlands

· Village Inn, Englishtown

· Walnford, Upper Freehold Township