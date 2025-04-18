Oceanport to Benefit from $5.5 Million Infrastructure Investment by New Jersey American Water

The company will upgrade the aging water lines that were installed as far back as the 1960s with new 6-inch, 8-inch and 12-inch ductile iron main along the following streets:

Comanche Drive from Monmouth Boulevard to Pocano Avenue

Port Au Peck Avenue from Cayuga Avenue to Pocano Avenue

The entire length of Cayuga Avenue, Ithaca Avenue, Genessee Avenue, Oneida Avenue, Ticonderoga Avenue, Seawaneka Avenue and Pocano Avenue.

The project also includes replacing fire hydrants and utility-owned service lines along the pipeline route. Additionally, New Jersey American Water will replace any customer-owned service line that has been identified as lead or galvanized as part of a statewide initiative to remove all lead and galvanized service lines by 2031.

This $5.5 million investment will continue to advance water service reliability and increase water flow for household consumption and fire protection in this community. This improvement is part of New Jersey American Water’s multimillion-dollar initiative to accelerate the renewal of water infrastructure that has reached the end of its useful life in more than 100 communities across the state. According to the American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE)’s 2025 Report Card for America’s Infrastructure, over a trillion dollars in infrastructure investments are needed in water and wastewater across the country over the next two decades - specifically $24 billion in New Jersey.

New Jersey American Water’s local, qualified contractor, Alpha Utility Contractors, Inc., will begin work the week of April 28 and expects to be completed by the end of August. Work hours will be from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday. Work outside of these hours is not expected unless required to maintain project schedule. Final street restorations will be completed in the fall of 2025.

Project timelines are subject to change due to a variety of factors including weather and availability of supplies. New Jersey American Water encourages customers to take a few moments to update their contact information and preferences in their MyWater account. Customers must opt-in for general alerts to receive local main replacement and other non-emergency notifications via phone call, text or email. Individuals who are not New Jersey American Water account holders but would like to receive alerts and notifications from the company can also sign up by visiting awcodered.com or by texting WATER to 99411.

For the public’s and workers’ safety, traffic restrictions and/or alternating traffic patterns are likely to occur during work hours. All emergency vehicles and local traffic will be allowed access during construction. New Jersey American Water values the safety of its workers and advises drivers and pedestrians to take caution in the vicinity of work sites.

New Jersey American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest regulated water utility in the state, providing safe, clean, reliable and affordable water and wastewater services to approximately 2.9 million people. For more information, visit www.newjerseyamwater.com and follow New Jersey American Water on LinkedIn, Facebook, X, and Instagram.