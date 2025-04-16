Monmouth County Woman Admits Theft of $4 Million from Employer, Tax Fraud

Jeanette Avellan, 62, of Howell, New Jersey, pleaded guilty before Monmouth County Superior Court Judge Natalie S. Watson to an Accusation charging her with second-degree theft of movable property, third-degree failure to pay income taxes, and third-degree filing a fraudulent tax return, in exchange for a recommended sentence of four years in state prison.

“This defendant admitted to systematically stealing millions of dollars from her employer while in a position of financial trust,” said Attorney General Platkin. “She will now face significant punishment for her crimes. My office will always find those who would use their positions of trust to take what isn’t rightfully theirs.”

“Employers need to know the people they hire to handle sensitive financial duties can be trusted to do their jobs honestly and professionally,” said DCJ Director Theresa L. Hilton. “Unfortunately, in this case, the defendant’s gambling habit led her to steal from her employer and then try to hide her theft by filing fraudulent tax returns.”

At her plea hearing, Avellan admitted to working as a bookkeeper for West End Express Co. in South Brunswick, New Jersey, since 2005. Avellan admitted she was entrusted with the finances of the company, and, from January 2017 to January 2023, she stole approximately $4 million from the company and gambled with the money. She also admitted that she did not report on her tax returns the money she stole, filed returns knowing that they were incorrect, and did not pay taxes that she owed.

As part of the plea, Avellan agreed to make restitution of $4.03 million to her victims and pay $559,919 to the New Jersey Division of Taxation in back taxes, penalties, and interest for tax years 2019, 2020, and 2021.

Sentencing is scheduled for May 9, 2025, before the State Superior Court Judge Henry P. Butehorn, in Monmouth County.

Attorney General Platkin thanked the DCJ Casino Prosecution Unit, the New Jersey State Police Financial Crimes Unit, the New Jersey Division of Taxation, and the DCJ Frauds and Forfeiture Bureau for their investigation of the case. The prosecution was handled by Deputy Attorney General John Corson of the Casino Prosecution Unit, under the supervision of Deputy Attorney General Jennifer Davis.