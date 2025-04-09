County Commissioners congratulate the Prosecutor’s High Tech Bureau for receiving 2024 Keith Young N.J. Crimes Against Children Task Force of the Year Award

The award, given by the New Jersey State Police, was named after New Jersey State Police Lieutenant Keith Young, who spent the majority of his career as a leader in the New Jersey Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, prior to his passing in 2021.

“The Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners is proud to recognize the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office High Tech Bureau for receiving this meaningful and well-deserved award,” said Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone, liaison to the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office. “We cannot thank the Bureau enough for their hard work and tireless efforts in keeping our children safe from online predators.”

“The Bureau is a member of the New Jersey Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and works closely with many state and federal agencies in combating online child predation and other computer-facilitated crimes,” said Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley, who presented the Certificate of Recognition. “We are grateful to the High Tech Bureau, and all law enforcement professionals who are dedicated to protecting vulnerable children and investigate these cases with the utmost professionalism.”

For more information about Monmouth County, go to visitmonmouth.com. To learn more about the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office, go to mcponj.org.