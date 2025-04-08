County Commissioner Director Announces Second Wellness Challenge for County Employees

Monmouth County employees have been invited to join the Director’s Wellness Challenge, which asks employees to complete 7,500 steps per day, for at least 20 days a month in April and May, through May 25.

“During the first Wellness Challenge, employees needed to complete 5,000 steps per day, but for this installment of the Director’s Wellness Challenge, we decided to make it a bit more challenging by asking employees to complete at least 7,500 steps per day,” said Commissioner Director Arnone. “Regular physical activity such as exercise not only improves our body’s physical abilities; it also impacts our mental health by reducing stress, boosting our mood, and increasing overall mental clarity.”

“I look forward to cheering on our employees as they participate in this fun health initiative,” added Commissioner Director Arnone.

For more information about Monmouth County, go to visitmonmouth.com.