Sewage Leak Effects Monmouth County Lake

WBJB | By Michele McBride
Published April 7, 2025 at 6:12 AM EDT
Wikimedia Commons

Over the weekend, the City of Asbury Park received information regarding a sewage leak originating from the City into Deal Lake.

Over the weekend, the City of Asbury Park received information regarding a sewage leak originating from the City into Deal Lake.

Asbury Park officials promptly notified relevant authorities, including the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection (NJDEP) and the Monmouth County Health Department. Asbury Park is currently investigating and implementing measures to mitigate the leak. Due to the ongoing investigation, residents and visitors are advised to refrain from water activities including but not limited to fishing, boating and kayaking within Deal Lake until further notice. Deal Lake covers more than 100 acres of land and, in addition to Asbury Park, is bordered by Allenhurst, Deal, Interlaken, Loch Arbour, Neptune Township, and Ocean Township.
