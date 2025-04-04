County Commissioners invite job seekers to attend 2025 Workforce Development Spring Job Fair

“The Spring Job Fair will provide attendees with a fantastic opportunity to meet local employers and to explore job opportunities,” said Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone. “We encourage those attending to bring multiple copies of your resume and be ready to network with more than 100 potential employers.”

“This important event will bring employers and job seekers together in one location where they can discuss full-time and part-time employment opportunities, as well as internship opportunities,” said Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley, liaison to the Workforce Development Board. “The Job Fair will also have early access available for veterans and individuals with disabilities from 9:30-10:30 a.m.”

A full list of participating businesses is posted on www.workinmonmouth.com. Free parking for attendees will be available in Lot 7.

The Monmouth County Workforce Development Board offers services that benefit employers and job seekers in Monmouth County by matching employers with workers who have the training and skills the business requires. The Board also helps prepare Monmouth County residents for careers in various industries by providing job readiness, occupational skills training and job search assistance.

Job seekers and employers interested in more information should call 732-683-8850, ext. 6011, or visit www.workinmonmouth.com.