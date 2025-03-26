Spring Online Surplus Auction Scheduled For March 29 Through April 1

“During the surplus auction, vehicles, equipment and dozens of other items will be available for bidding through USGovBid.com,” said Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone, liaison to the Department of Public Works and Engineering. “Our spring auction will take place completely online which allows the County to serve more participants and receive bids from other states, which generates additional revenue for the County.”

The items to be sold, which come from various County departments, may be inspected between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday, March 31, and Tuesday, April 1, at the Monmouth County Public Works and Engineering Complex, 250 Center St., Building C, Freehold. Potential bidders with questions may contact Mark Pajor at 732-431-7290, ext. 4.

“Since 2008, Monmouth County has been auctioning its surplus property online, generating over $4 million in revenue,” said Commissioner Dominick “Nick” DiRocco, liaison to the Department of Finance. “This program not only helps the County but also provides direct tax relief for our residents.”

Successful bidders will be required to pick up their item(s) between Thursday, April 3, and Friday, April 4, between 9:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. by appointment only. Contact Mark Pajor at 732-431-7290, ext. 4 – for lot number series 100, 200, 300 and 400.

Successful bidders who do not pick up their items at the Public Works and Engineering Complex by 3:30 p.m. on Friday, April 4, will be liable for storage fees equal to 2% of the sale price per business day or $25.00 per business day, whichever is greater, until the merchandise is removed by the buyer, for up to three business days.

The auction will be conducted by USGovBid/Auction Liquidation Services. To participate in the auction, bidders must first register on the auctioneer’s website at www.usgovbid.com.