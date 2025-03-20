NJMVC Launches ‘REAL ID Thursdays’ to Expand Access to REAL ID

Beginning Thursday, March 20, NJMVC Licensing Centers will focus on the issuance of

REAL ID, adding nearly 4,500 new appointments for each “REAL ID Thursday” going

forward. This will include added license renewal appointments, where customers with

licenses expiring within three months can renew their license and upgrade to REAL ID

at the same time, and REAL ID non-renewal appointments, where customers with

licenses expiring after three months can upgrade to REAL ID.

“Over the last few months, we’ve seen a dramatic increase in demand for REAL ID from

our customers, and we’ve repeatedly added and reallocated appointments to better

meet that demand,” said Acting NJMVC Chief Administrator Latrecia Littles-Floyd.

“The new initiative announced today will expand access further, helping to service more

customers who need or want to get a REAL ID. If you have a passport or another

federally accepted ID, you may continue to use it to meet federal REAL ID

requirements, or until you are able to obtain a REAL ID driver license or ID at a

convenient time.”

Getting a REAL ID is not mandatory for New Jerseyans. However, starting May 7, 2025,

individuals will be required to provide a REAL ID-compliant driver license or ID, or

another federally approved form of identification, like a passport, to board domestic

flights and enter certain federal facilities. Standard New Jersey driver licenses will

remain valid for driving and other identification purposes.

To further expand REAL ID availability, the NJMVC also will host a new slate of REAL

ID Mobile Unit events on Saturdays, starting April 5, where more customers can be

serviced for REAL ID at mobile license renewal and REAL ID non-renewal

appointments. This new slate of events is in addition to the busy Mobile Unit schedule

the NJMVC maintains on weekdays in local communities across New Jersey.

The added appointments for “REAL ID Thursdays” will be available for booking starting

Friday morning, March 14, on the appointment scheduler at the NJMVC website.

Appointments for the new Mobile Unit events will be added to the scheduler later in

March. Customers must bring the required REAL ID documents and request an upgrade

to REAL ID when they are serviced at their appointment.

To learn more about REAL ID in New Jersey, customers should visit REALID.nj.gov.

The website contains a detailed FAQ and a document selector that helps identify what

customers need to bring — 2 proofs of residential address, 1 verifiable Social Security

number, and identity documents that add up to 6 REAL ID Points — to get a REAL ID.

Please visit TSA.gov for more information about the federal enforcement of REAL ID,

including any forthcoming phased enforcement plans.