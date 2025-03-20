Local TD Bank Branches Set to Close in Late Spring

Six of the 38 branches that the company will be shuttering are in New Jersey, with 2 of those in Monmouth County. A spokesperson for TD Bank said that as part of their normal business practice, they regularly evaluate existing branches and that may result in consolidations, relocations or closures. They look for opportunities to better align to better meet customer needs and practices. The 2 Monmouth County branches that will be closing by June 5th are 670 Laurel Avenue in Holmdel and 555 Warren Avenue in Spring Lake Heights.