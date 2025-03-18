Monmouth County launches Ride in Monmouth

“Today, we are here to share our latest venture to make transportation in Monmouth County more efficient, cost-effective and enjoyable for our residents,” said Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone, liaison to the Division of Transportation. “SCAT was formed over 55 years ago providing transportation for certain qualified Monmouth County residents and today we are proud to announce a new era in the Division of Transportation. Today we are unveiling Ride in Monmouth!”

Ride in Monmouth is a demand response shared ride transportation service. All services are first come, first served, by availability and curb to curb. Available for transportation Monday – Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Residents can book their trip as far as six months in advance or as little as 48 hours, however, it is strongly encouraged to book as far in advance as possible to secure a ride.

Residents qualify for our services if they are:

· 60 years of age or older,

· Temporarily or permanently disabled,

· Veterans,

· or 18 years of age and traveling from or going to one of our 11 rural communities including Allentown, Colts Neck, Freehold Twp, Holmdel, Howell, Manalapan, Millstone, Roosevelt, Tinton Falls, Upper Freehold, and Wall.

Ride in Monmouth provides transportation to:

· Life-sustaining treatments such as chemotherapy, radiation and dialysis,

· Doctors and medical appointments, physical and occupational therapies,

· Grocery stores,

· Hair and nail salons,

· Barber shops,

· The mall,

· Pharmacies,

· Transit centers,

· Senior and community centers,

· Food pantries,

· Employment training, and much more.

Ride in Monmouth also provides transportation services for other County programs and activities such as Made in Monmouth and the SUSHI program.

“In 2023, Ride in Monmouth was averaging roughly 20,000 rides yearly, now Ride in Monmouth is on pace to do over 30,000. This equates to 400 plus additional rides every month compared to last year,” said Commissioner Director Arnone. “There is now no charge for any trips medical related, including life-sustaining trips such as chemotherapy, radiation, and dialysis, or for veterans to travel to the various VA clinics and hospitals in New Jersey. The cost of all other trips are just $2.00 one way. We encourage those interested in learning more about Ride in Monmouth to call 732-431-6480 or email RideInMonmouth@visitmonmouth.com.”

To learn more about the Monmouth County Division of Transportation, go to visitmonmouth.com. The announcement was live-streamed and can be viewed in its entirety on the Monmouth County Government’s Facebook and YouTube Channel.