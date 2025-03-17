Teacher and Student Injured in Cooking Class Fire

The incident occurred late last week when a student’s clothing came into contact with a flame and ignited. She and a teacher at Monroe Township Middle School sustained burns after a fire broke out, prompting a temporary evacuation of the school. The teacher tried to smother the flames, but another student ultimately used a fire extinguisher to put out the fire. Responders brought the injured student by helicopter to a burn center for treatment of her burns. The teacher was taken to a local hospital for treatment of minor burns and was taken to a local hospital by ambulance. Monroe Township EMS checked students exposed to the fire extinguisher and determined they did not require further medical treatment. The school was briefly evacuated as a precaution.