Middletown Police Respond to Fatal Structure Fire

The fire resulted in one fatality and one injury. The injured person was transported to Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center for treatment.

Middletown Twp. Police, the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office, and the Middletown Twp. and Monmouth County Fire Marshals Offices are currently engaged in a cooperative investigation of the incident. There are no additional details available at this time.

Anyone with information pertaining to the fire is asked to contact Detective First Class Albert Scott at (732) 615-2120.