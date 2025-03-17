© 2025 Brookdale Public Radio
Middletown Police Respond to Fatal Structure Fire

WBJB | By Michele McBride
Published March 17, 2025 at 8:04 AM EDT

Middletown, NJ – On Saturday, March 15, 2025 at approximately 6:48 a.m., Middletown Twp. Police responded to 25 Dakarla Drive for a report of a fire. Upon arrival, officers were able to confirm that there was an active structure fire. Units from the Middletown Twp. Fire Department responded to the scene to battle the fire.

The fire resulted in one fatality and one injury. The injured person was transported to Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center for treatment.

Middletown Twp. Police, the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office, and the Middletown Twp. and Monmouth County Fire Marshals Offices are currently engaged in a cooperative investigation of the incident. There are no additional details available at this time.

Anyone with information pertaining to the fire is asked to contact Detective First Class Albert Scott at (732) 615-2120.
