Berkeley Township Attempted Double Murder Under Investigation

A subsequent investigation by the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crime Unit and Berkeley Township Police Department revealed that the victims had been shot by their next door neighbor, John Adamo, 54. It was also learned that Adamo shot the male victim while he was located outside of the neighboring residence, and then shot into neighboring residence – striking the female victim. Adamo then retreated into his own residence. The Ocean County Regional SWAT Team and the Ocean County Regional SWAT-Crisis Negotiating Team responded and surrounded Adamo’s residence in an attempt to have him surrender. After approximately two and one-half hours, SWAT Team members made entry into the residence and found Adamo in an upstairs bedroom – deceased from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. Members of the SWAT Team also observed a pressure cooker inside the bedroom. At that time, neighboring residences were evacuated for safety concerns. The New Jersey State Police Bomb Squad entered the residence and determined the pressure cooker was not an explosive.

Prosecutor Billhimer commends the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crime Unit, Berkeley Township Police Department, Ocean County Regional SWAT Team, Ocean County Regional SWAT-Crisis Negotiating Team, Ocean County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Investigation Unit, and New Jersey State Police Bomb Squad, for their collaborative efforts in connection with this investigation.