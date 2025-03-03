County Commissioners congratulate Brookdale for being recognized as No. 1 community college by Niche

According to Niche, it evaluates more than 1,000 colleges and universities annually based on an analysis of academic, admissions, financial and student life data from the U.S. Department of Education, coupled with reviews from students and alumni.

“My fellow Commissioners and I are proud to celebrate Brookdale Community College being ranked the No. 1 community college in New Jersey for the third year in a row by Niche,” said Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone, liaison to Brookdale Community College. “This incredible achievement is a testament to the dedication, leadership and excellence of Brookdale’s faculty, staff and administration, as well as to the hard-working students who make the institution what it is. Monmouth County is fortunate to have such an outstanding institution that provides top-tier opportunities for academic and career success. Congratulations to everyone at Brookdale Community College on this well-deserved recognition!”

Brookdale Community College offers an Associate of Arts, Associate of Fine Arts, Associate of Science and Associate of Applied Science degrees across 75 academic programs, as well as seven Academic Credit Certificates and 11 Academic Credit Certificates of Achievement. The college also provides fully online degree programs in Business Administration, English, History, Liberal Education, Political Science, Psychology, Sociology and Social Sciences, along with an online Cybersecurity Certificate of Achievement.

To learn more about the 2025 Best Colleges Rankings released by Niche, go to niche.com. To learn more about Brookdale Community College, go to brookdalecc.edu.