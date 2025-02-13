Monmouth County Clerk Christine Hanlon to Officiate Group Wedding on Valentine’s Day

Space at the ceremony, which takes place at the Clubhouse at Hominy Hill Golf Course in Colts Neck, is limited. Members of the media interested in attending must RSVP to Rochelle.Miller@co.monmouth.nj.us no later than 5 p.m. on Thursday, February 13. The event will also be livestreamed on the Monmouth County Government’s Facebook and YouTube Channel. When: 2:00 p.m. on Friday, February 14, 2025 Where: Hominy Hill Golf Course Clubhouse 92 Mercer Road, Colts Neck, NJ 07722