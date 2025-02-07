2025 County Travel Guide Photo Contest Voting is Now Open

FREEHOLD, NJ – The Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners is excited to announce that voting for the 2025 County Travel Guide cover photo is now open.

"The Monmouth Board of County Commissioners invites you to help pick the cover photo for the 2025 Travel Guide, so don't miss your chance to vote,” said Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone, liaison to the Monmouth County Division of Tourism. “The deadline is Saturday, March 1 so make sure to head to MonmouthCountyTourism.com to cast your vote. We’re excited to see which photo is chosen!"

The winning photograph will not only serve as the cover of the County Travel Guide cover but will also be prominently showcased within the Guide and include a photographer spotlight. Additionally, runners-up will have their photos featured in the Guide. The winner will be promptly notified once voting is closed.

To vote for your favorite photo or to learn more about upcoming events in Monmouth County, visit MonmouthCountyTourism.com.