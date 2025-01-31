Monmouth County designated as StormReady County by National Weather Service

“On behalf of my fellow Commissioners, I would like to commend the Monmouth County Sheriff’s Office of Emergency Management for taking the initiative and working towards becoming a StormReady County by the NWS,” said Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone. “Sheriff Shaun Golden and his team continue to be ahead of the curve and make sure Monmouth County has the best tools and resources available to keep residents safe.”

“Becoming an NWS StormReady County offers several key benefits, including enhanced public safety as this demonstrates the County has established reliable weather monitoring, alert and emergency communication systems,” said Commissioner Ross F. Licitra, liaison to the Monmouth County Sheriff’s Office of Emergency Management. “Other benefits include community preparedness, strengthened emergency management and the potential for lower insurance premiums. We thank the Monmouth County Sheriff’s Office for its dedicated effort in helping the County to obtain this important designation.”

"We are proud that Monmouth County has been designated as a StormReady County by the National Weather Service, a testament to our dedication to keeping our residents safe and prepared for severe weather events," said Monmouth County Sheriff Shaun Golden. "By meeting storm ready criteria, Monmouth County is one of only three counties to achieve this designation. That recognition highlights the efforts of our emergency management team, local officials, and community partners, who work tirelessly to ensure that we have the resources, plans, and communication strategies in place to protect lives and property during times of crisis."

