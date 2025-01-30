Local Teacher Charged With Engaging in Sexual Relationship With Student

Justin McGhee, 35, of Ocean Township, who serves as a teacher and the head girls’ basketball coach at Middletown High School North, is charged with second-degree Sexual Assault and second-degree Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

An investigation led by members of the MCPO Special Victims Bureau and the Middletown Township Police Department revealed that the alleged criminal conduct by McGhee began late last year. The investigation determined that McGhee engaged in sexual acts with the victim who is under the age of 18.

McGhee was arrested Tuesday, January 28, and transported to the Monmouth County Correctional Institution (MCCI) pending proceedings in Monmouth County Superior Court. He has been placed on administrative leave by Middletown High School North.

Anyone with information about McGhee’s activities is being urged to contact MCPO Detective David Sidorakis at 800-533-7443 or Middletown Township Police Department Detective Ricardo Cruz at 732-615-2120.

This case is being prosecuted by Monmouth County Assistant Prosecutor Sevan Biramian of the MCPO Special Victims Bureau. McGhee is represented by James J. Uliano, Esq., with an office in West Long Branch.

Despite these charges, every defendant is presumed innocent, unless and until found guilty beyond a reasonable doubt, following a trial at which the defendant has all of the trial rights guaranteed by the U.S. Constitution and State law.