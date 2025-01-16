© 2025 Brookdale Public Radio
Volunteer Opportunities for Martin Luther King Jr. Day

WBJB | By Michele McBride
Published January 16, 2025 at 5:39 AM EST
AdobeExpress

The Jersey Cares Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day of Service engages people across the state to embody Dr. King's vision and bring people of all ages and backgrounds together, strengthening their communities and building a stronger New Jersey. Volunteers across the state will come together to honor Dr. King's legacy through a variety of projects. Groups like Jersey Cares have listings of volunteer opportunities throughout the state. There are in-person and virtual opportunities for Monday, or if you aren’t available, there are listings for the weekend as well.
Local News Monmouth County
